Tata Elxsi standalone net profit declines 21.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.71% to Rs 892.10 crore

Net profit of Tata Elxsi declined 21.57% to Rs 144.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 184.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.71% to Rs 892.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 926.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.892.10926.4620.9327.23220.62279.46196.35252.40144.37184.08

