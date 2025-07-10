Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's renewable energy capacity stands at 227 GW

India's renewable energy capacity stands at 227 GW

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, while addressing the 11th India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025 today in New Delhi, noted the 4,000% increase in Indias installed solar capacity and stated that the countrys renewable energy capacity now stands at a robust 227 Giga Watt (GW). He said India is likely the first G20 nation to have met its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement. Goyal noted that the countrys solar photovoltaic module capacity has increased nearly 38-fold, while photovoltaic cell capacity has risen 21-fold.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

