Petronet LNG and Performance Chemiserve sign regasification services agreement

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Performance Chemiserve (PCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Deepak Mining Solutions (DMSL) which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPCL) and Petronet LNG (PLL) have entered into a 5.5 years (commencing between May 2026 - July 2026 and ending on 31st December 2031) agreement for the regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to be imported by DFPCL group.

Under the terms of the agreement, PLL will receive, store and regasify approximately 25.6 TBTUs of LNG annually, post an initial ramp-up period in calendar year 2026, at its Dahej terminal. This agreement will generate revenue of about Rs. 1200 crore for PLL with an upside potential to generate an additional revenue of upto 20%, over the contract duration. The regasified gas will be primarily utilised in manufacturing units of DFPCL group at Taloja.

This agreement further expands the long-term business horizons of PLL, an energy & infrastructure company. PLL handled around 18 MMTPA LNG in FY 2024-25 through its two terminals with Dahej being the flagship and one of the busiest regas terminals in the world.

Earlier, an LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement was signed by DFPCL with Equinor, a global energy major headquartered in Norway. Now, the regasification agreement has been signed between PLL and PCL, a leading producer of fertilizers and industrial chemicals using natural gas and a DFPCL group company. These agreements reinforce DFPCL Group's strategic position across the value chainfrom Natural Gas to Ammonia, further downstream into Building Block Nitric Acid and into a diversified portfolio of NPK fertilisers, industrial chemicals, and mining chemicals.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

