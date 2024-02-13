Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 73.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 73.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.47% to Rs 13.31 crore

Net profit of Associated Ceramics declined 73.33% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales13.3112.74 4 OPM %14.8823.78 -PBDT1.912.91 -34 PBT0.942.68 -65 NP0.722.70 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Regency Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Restile Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

AGL AURA 360 TILE VISUALIZER - Revolutionary tool for Tile Selection by AGL Tiles receives overwhelming response

Qutone Tiles Awarded as "India's Most Innovative Tile Brand" by Actor Shilpa Shetty at Industry Leaders Awards 2023

Somany Ceramics inaugurates its Arcade in Srinagar

Coal India, M&amp;M, JSW Energy, Lemon Tree Hotels in focus

JSW Energy arm bags wind power project from SECI

Chrome Silicon reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Apt Packaging reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Luharuka Media &amp; Infra standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story