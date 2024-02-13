Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 73.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 4.47% to Rs 13.31 croreNet profit of Associated Ceramics declined 73.33% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales13.3112.74 4 OPM %14.8823.78 -PBDT1.912.91 -34 PBT0.942.68 -65 NP0.722.70 -73
