Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 73.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Associated Ceramics declined 73.33% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.13.3112.7414.8823.781.912.910.942.680.722.70

