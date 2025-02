Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 8.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.75% to Rs 9.35 crore

Net profit of Associated Ceramics declined 8.33% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 29.75% to Rs 9.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9.3513.3119.5714.881.741.910.860.940.660.72

