Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.04 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.30% to Rs 91.08 crore

Net Loss of Astec Lifesciences reported to Rs 33.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 39.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.30% to Rs 91.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 69.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.91.0869.37-12.07-66.67-21.52-52.37-33.02-61.64-33.04-39.72

