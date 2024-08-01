Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 104903.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.10% to Rs 1001.87 crore

Net profit of Aster DM Healthcare rose 104903.67% to Rs 5145.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 1001.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 841.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1001.87841.2116.0514.13180.40101.68119.9951.005145.184.90

