Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 104903.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 104903.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.10% to Rs 1001.87 crore

Net profit of Aster DM Healthcare rose 104903.67% to Rs 5145.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 1001.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 841.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1001.87841.21 19 OPM %16.0514.13 -PBDT180.40101.68 77 PBT119.9951.00 135 NP5145.184.90 104904

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open higher, GIFT Nifty up 100 pts; ITC, TaMo Q1 numbers today

Harris calls Trump's false claims about race divisive, disrespectful

LIVE news updates: Kerala CM Vijayan to chair all-party meeting on Wayanad landslides

China's Communist Party expels ex-CNPC chairman for discipline violations

Ceigall India IPO opens tomorrow; GMP, price band, key details to know

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story