Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 104903.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.10% to Rs 1001.87 croreNet profit of Aster DM Healthcare rose 104903.67% to Rs 5145.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.10% to Rs 1001.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 841.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1001.87841.21 19 OPM %16.0514.13 -PBDT180.40101.68 77 PBT119.9951.00 135 NP5145.184.90 104904
