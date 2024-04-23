Aster DM Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Rallis India Ltd and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 April 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Rallis India Ltd and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 April 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd crashed 21.81% to Rs 401.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd lost 5.45% to Rs 263.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd tumbled 3.91% to Rs 1422.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8257 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16459 shares in the past one month.

Rallis India Ltd shed 3.89% to Rs 271.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68151 shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd corrected 3.83% to Rs 1480.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57271 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News