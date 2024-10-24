Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd Surges 9.62%

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd has added 4.64% over last one month compared to 2.89% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 5.55% drop in the SENSEX

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd gained 9.62% today to trade at Rs 441. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.57% to quote at 42951.47. The index is down 2.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Piramal Pharma Ltd increased 4.29% and Supriya Lifescience Ltd added 3.3% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 57.23 % over last one year compared to the 25.22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd has added 4.64% over last one month compared to 2.89% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 5.55% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 70859 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 38642 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 558.3 on 15 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 312.25 on 04 Jun 2024.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

