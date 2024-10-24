Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies and Transport for NSW extend partnership with new 5-year agreement

HCL Technologies and Transport for NSW extend partnership with new 5-year agreement

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HCL Technologies (HCLTech) and the New South Wales Government's transport and roads agency, Transport for NSW, have extended their ongoing partnership to enable world-class transport services and experience for customers.

Under a new five-year agreement, HCLTech will deliver end-to-end managed services for business-critical and operational applications, platforms, and cloud operations with embedded security services. This will also include continuous improvement, AI and automation-driven innovation, and major enhancement services. This partnership will provide a future-ready platform for onboarding transport applications, services and business areas.

HCLTech will focus on scaling and futureproofing Transport for NSW's technology by building a resilient, reliable, secure application and platform landscape.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 230 pts, at 79,850; Nifty at 24,350; FMCG, Metal drag 1%

LIVE news: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to reach Delhi today for biannual consultation

KEC International stock price gains 3% on securing orders of Rs 1,142 crore

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, five naval vessels around territory

Rupee turns flat at 84.07 against US dollar on foreign fund outflow

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story