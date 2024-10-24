HCL Technologies and Transport for NSW extend partnership with new 5-year agreement

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) and the New South Wales Government's transport and roads agency, Transport for NSW, have extended their ongoing partnership to enable world-class transport services and experience for customers.

Under a new five-year agreement, HCLTech will deliver end-to-end managed services for business-critical and operational applications, platforms, and cloud operations with embedded security services. This will also include continuous improvement, AI and automation-driven innovation, and major enhancement services. This partnership will provide a future-ready platform for onboarding transport applications, services and business areas.

HCLTech will focus on scaling and futureproofing Transport for NSW's technology by building a resilient, reliable, secure application and platform landscape.

