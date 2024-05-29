Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Monte Carlo Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Monte Carlo Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.76% to Rs 206.52 crore

Net loss of Monte Carlo Fashions reported to Rs 17.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.76% to Rs 206.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 236.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.77% to Rs 59.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.99% to Rs 1061.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1117.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales206.52236.72 -13 1061.911117.71 -5 OPM %-4.7913.66 -13.3619.47 - PBDT-11.2034.62 PL 131.89213.98 -38 PBT-24.3221.49 PL 80.67172.21 -53 NP-17.7619.82 PL 59.94132.52 -55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Monte Carlo Fashions standalone net profit declines 9.41% in the December 2023 quarter

Monte Carlo Fashions consolidated net profit declines 10.47% in the December 2023 quarter

Lux Lifestyle LA Monte Club delivered at Omkar Alta Monte in Malad

Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Barometers trade near flat line; metal shares shine for 8th day

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Jindal Poly Investment &amp; Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 37.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story