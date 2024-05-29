Monte Carlo Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.76% to Rs 206.52 crore

Net loss of Monte Carlo Fashions reported to Rs 17.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.76% to Rs 206.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 236.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 54.77% to Rs 59.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 132.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.99% to Rs 1061.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1117.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

206.52236.721061.911117.71-4.7913.6613.3619.47-11.2034.62131.89213.98-24.3221.4980.67172.21-17.7619.8259.94132.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News