Tejnaksh Healthcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 10.19% to Rs 2.92 crore

Net profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.95% to Rs 1.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 12.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.922.65 10 12.1811.73 4 OPM %31.1613.96 -29.7231.37 - PBDT0.840.34 147 3.283.39 -3 PBT0.610.11 455 2.382.51 -5 NP0.50-0.03 LP 1.781.68 6

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

