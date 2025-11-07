Aster DM Healthcare standalone net profit rises 16.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.76% to Rs 681.81 crore

Net profit of Aster DM Healthcare rose 16.44% to Rs 104.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 89.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.76% to Rs 681.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 604.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.681.81604.6821.9721.33171.91156.40132.79119.83104.6189.84

