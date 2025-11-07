Ganesh Consumer Products standalone net profit rises 17.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 238.66 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Consumer Products rose 17.30% to Rs 11.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 238.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 222.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

