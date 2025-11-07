Aarti Industries standalone net profit rises 83.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.43% to Rs 2085.00 crore

Net profit of Aarti Industries rose 83.64% to Rs 101.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.43% to Rs 2085.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1717.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2085.001717.0013.6211.59186.00145.0066.0037.00101.0055.00

