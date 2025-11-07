Genus Power Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 154.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 135.99% to Rs 1149.00 crore

Net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 154.33% to Rs 148.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 135.99% to Rs 1149.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 486.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1149.00486.8821.2716.71214.6181.86202.4375.53148.1558.25

