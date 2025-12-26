Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astra Microwave Products signs MoU with Bharat Electronics

Astra Microwave Products signs MoU with Bharat Electronics

Dec 26 2025
Astra Microwave Products has executed a Memorandum of Undertaking (MoU) with the Bharat Electronics (BEL) for collaboration on the design, development and manufacturing of advanced electronic modules, subsystems and systems for defence electronics and aerospace, specifically targeting critical technology domains such as Electronic Warfare (EW), radar systems and satellites. This strategic partnership aims to strengthen efforts towards fostering indigenous design and production capabilities in advanced technology domains critical to national defence.

