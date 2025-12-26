Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Micro Systems jumps after bagging Rs 100-cr order from private company

Apollo Micro Systems jumps after bagging Rs 100-cr order from private company

Image
Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Apollo Micro Systems climbed 3.25% to Rs 271.35 after the company received orders amounting to Rs 100.24 crore from a private company for the supply of Unmanned Aerial Systems.

The said orders are to be executed within a period of four months.

Apollo Micro Systems, a 40-year-old pioneer in defence technology, specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced electronic, electro-mechanical, and engineering systems.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 98.2% to Rs 31.11 crore on 40.2% jump in net sales to Rs 225.26 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sensex slides 266 pts; IT shares lag

Panacea Biotec rallies on bagging international vaccine supply contract

Gujarat Launches Integrated Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen Policies to Boost Clean Energy Transition

GRM Overseas allots 12.27 cr equity shares under bonus issue

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story