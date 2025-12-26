Apollo Micro Systems jumps after bagging Rs 100-cr order from private company

Apollo Micro Systems climbed 3.25% to Rs 271.35 after the company received orders amounting to Rs 100.24 crore from a private company for the supply of Unmanned Aerial Systems.

The said orders are to be executed within a period of four months.

Apollo Micro Systems, a 40-year-old pioneer in defence technology, specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced electronic, electro-mechanical, and engineering systems.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 98.2% to Rs 31.11 crore on 40.2% jump in net sales to Rs 225.26 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

