Astral gains as Q3 PAT jumps 5% YoY to Rs 126 crore in FY25

Astral added 2.91% to Rs 1,510.50 after its standalone net profit jumped 4.82% to Rs 125.90 crore on 2.22% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,270.5 in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit shed 0.61% to Rs 112.60 crore on a 1.95% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,397 in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax marginally rose to Rs 154.20 crore posted in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 153.90 crore posted in the same period last year.

During the quarter, the Earnings Before Depreciation, Interest, Taxes, and Amortization (EBDITA) was at Rs 231.20 crore, up 9.3% as against Rs 211.50 crore in Q3 FY24. EBDITA margin improved 16.5% in Q3 FY25 as against 15.4% in Q3 FY24.

The plumbing business reported revenue from operations of Rs 990.10 crore in Q3 FY25, down 0.80% YoY. The paints and adhesives business reported revenue from operation of Rs 406.90 crore in Q3 FY25, up 9.35% YoY.

During the quarter, the bathware segment achieved gross sales of Rs. 27.90 crore, compared to Rs. 18.90 crore in the same period last year, resulting in a growth of 47.61%.

Also Read

As of 31 December 2024, consolidated cash (including cash equivalents) and bank balances stood at 290.30 crore.

Astral is engaged in the manufacturing of CPVC pipes & fittings.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News