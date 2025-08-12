Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astral slumps as Q1 PAT slides 33% YoY

Astral slumps as Q1 PAT slides 33% YoY

Aug 12 2025
Astral slumped 7.25% to Rs 1,282 after the company reported a decline in profitability for the quarter ended June 2025, weighed down by weaker margins in both its plumbing and paints segments.

The company reported a 32.64% year-on-year drop in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 81.10 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, hurt by weaker operating performance across segments.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,361.2 crore, down 1.62% as against Rs 1,383.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Profit before tax (PBT) declined 32.7% to Rs 109.8 crore from Rs 163.3 crore a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 14.3% to Rs 194 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 14.3% from 16.4% in Q1 FY25.

In the plumbing business, revenue dropped 5.8% year-on-year to Rs 953.9 crore, with segment EBITDA down 13.8% to Rs 156.5 crore and margins narrowing to 16.4% from 17.9%. Sales volume rose 0.47% to 56,074 metric tonnes from 55,810 MT.

The paints and adhesives business delivered a 10% revenue increase to Rs 407.3 crore, but segment EBITDA slipped 15.9% to Rs 37.5 crore, with margins declining to 9.2% from 12.0%.

The company noted that Q1 FY26 was marked by a weak demand scenario in the polymer industry and volatile polymer prices. Average PVC prices fell around 14% YoY and 4-5% sequentially, resulting in inventory losses. Astral expects PVC prices to stabilise from Q2, aiding realisations and boosting demand, with July already showing improvement.

Separately, Astral signed an agreement to acquire an 80% equity stake in Nexelon Chem for Rs 80,000 at par value. The Rs 150 crore project will produce 40,000 metric tonnes of CPVC resin annually. Astral will invest about Rs 120 crore, in proportion to its stake, in a phased manner over the next 12 months. The transaction is expected to close within 60 days, with commercial production slated for Q2 FY27.

As of 30 June 2025, the company held consolidated cash and bank balances of Rs 488.8 crore.

Astral is a leading building materials company, with a diversified presence across essential construction and infrastructure product categories.

Aug 12 2025

