Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd, Quadrant Future Tek Ltd, Aeroflex Industries Ltd and Hindustan Motors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 January 2025.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd spiked 16.95% to Rs 142.8 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6670 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd soared 14.88% to Rs 645.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97072 shares in the past one month.

Quadrant Future Tek Ltd surged 13.28% to Rs 585. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aeroflex Industries Ltd rose 12.57% to Rs 251.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98924 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Motors Ltd exploded 11.94% to Rs 28.97. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

