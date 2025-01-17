Economic Buzz: World Bank expects Indian economic growth to maintain pace of 6.7% for next two years

Indias economic growth is expected to remain steady for the next two fiscal years, starting from April 2025, according to a World Bank report. The World Bank said that Indias growth is projected to remain steady at 6.7% a year for the next two fiscal years, beginning April 2025. The services sector is expected to enjoy sustained expansion, and manufacturing activity will strengthen, supported by government initiatives to improve the business environment. Investment growth is projected to be steady, with moderating public investment offset by rising private investment. However, in 2024-25, growth in India is projected to ease to 6.5%, reflecting a slowdown in investment and weak manufacturing growth.

