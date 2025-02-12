Astrazeneca Pharma gains after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 55 cr

Astrazeneca Pharma India advanced 1.21% to Rs 7557.05 after the company's standalone net profit surged to Rs 54.68 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 15.80 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 44% to Rs 440.29 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 305.79 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 106% to Rs 42.02 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 20.40 crore in Q3 FY24.

In Q3 FY25, revenue from Oncology stood at Rs 293.90 crore, while Biopharmaceuticals (CVRM, R&I, and V&I) generated Rs 120.97 crore. Revenue from rare diseases amounted to Rs 0.6 crore during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the company received a warning letter from BSE. The letter stated that it was observed that the company is in non-compliance with the provisions of Regulation 18{2)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as only one independent director attended the audit committee meeting held on May 27, 2024.

Dr. Sanjeev Panchal, Country President & Managing Director of the company, said, Our aspiration to be pioneers in science has increased our focus on specialist disease areas where we can make the most meaningful difference in helping people with cancer, other chronic and rare disease. This quarter, we grew by 44% and this consistent progress is a derivative of unwavering commitment to address unmet patient needs while delivering innovative medicines faster to patients in India. We are focused on increasing access to healthcare and making healthcare systems more resilient while contributing sustainably to people, society and the planet.

Bhavana Agrawal, chief financial officer & director, said, Our Growth through innovation strategy is helping us achieve a robust growth in the country. Our Oncology business last quarter grew by 67%, Biopharmaceutical business grew by 10%, furthering efforts to deliver the next generation of therapeutics in our portfolio and pipeline, and our rare disease business is consistently increasing its focus to help more patients with NF1. Our focus on science and newer access strategies continues to enable us transform health outcomes for patients in the country.

Also Read

AstraZeneca Pharma India is engaged in the business of manufacture, distribution, and marketing of pharmaceutical products and also provides clinical trial services to an overseas group company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News