AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod for Enhertu

AstraZeneca Pharma India said that it has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), to import for sale and distribution of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan 100mg/5mL vial lyophilized powder, under brand name, Enhertu.Through this approval, Trastuzumab Deruxtecan 100mg/5mL vial lyophilized powder is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.
AstraZeneca Pharma is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in four therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism and Respiratory and Rare Disease.
The companys standalone net profit surged 60.1% to Rs 56.08 crore on 35.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 526.31 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The scrip advanced 1.12% to settle at Rs 9324.70 on the BSE.
