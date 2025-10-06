Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod for Enhertu

AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod for Enhertu

Image
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AstraZeneca Pharma India said that it has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), to import for sale and distribution of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan 100mg/5mL vial lyophilized powder, under brand name, Enhertu.

Through this approval, Trastuzumab Deruxtecan 100mg/5mL vial lyophilized powder is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.

AstraZeneca Pharma is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in four therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism and Respiratory and Rare Disease.

The companys standalone net profit surged 60.1% to Rs 56.08 crore on 35.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 526.31 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip advanced 1.12% to settle at Rs 9324.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank reports 9% growth in advances; 15% rise in deposits in Q2

Lupin expands U.S. portfolio with launch of Liraglutide Injection

Highway Infra secures Rs 1 crore EPC order for E-Bus charging infrastructure at Indore Depot

BSE Index Services launches BSE Hospitals Index

Sobha records sales value of Rs 1,902.6 crore in Q2; clocks new sales area of 1.39 million square feet

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 8:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story