AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod for Enhertu

AstraZeneca Pharma India said that it has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), to import for sale and distribution of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan 100mg/5mL vial lyophilized powder, under brand name, Enhertu.

Through this approval, Trastuzumab Deruxtecan 100mg/5mL vial lyophilized powder is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.

