Sobha records sales value of Rs 1,902.6 crore in Q2; clocks new sales area of 1.39 million square feet

Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Sobha said that it has achieved real estate sales value of Rs 1,902.6 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting a growth of 61.4% compared to Q2 FY25.

The sales value in the same period last year was Rs 1,178.5 crore.

Sobhas share of sales value was Rs 1,537 crore, which is 80.8% of the total sales value. This translates into new sales area of 1.39 million square feet (up 49.92% YoY), with an average price realization of Rs 13,648 per square feet (up 7.69% YoY).

The company further said that Bangalore contributed 69.7% of quarterly sales, with value of Rs 1,326.4 crore, aided by improved sales momentum at SOBHA Town Park.

NCR contributed Rs 309.7 crore, with major sales from SOBHA Aranya and SOBHA Aurum.

Kerala region added Rs 184.8 crore to quarterly sales value, sustained by festive demand surge.

For the first half of FY 2026, Sobha has achieved sales value of Rs 3,981.4 crore, up 30.44% YoY. The new sales area for the six months ended on 30 September 2025 added up to 2.84 million square feet, up 34.82% YoY.

Sobha is the leading national real estate brand in the country that offers international quality homes, and commercial and contractual projects delivered on time, through its backward integration model.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 13.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.03% to Rs 851.93 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip had declined 3.04% to end at Rs 1470.45 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

