Highway Infra secures Rs 1 crore EPC order for E-Bus charging infrastructure at Indore Depot

Highway Infrastructure has announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) services contract worth Rs 1.08 crore from Atal Indore City Transport Services.

The contract pertains to the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of external electrification infrastructure for e-bus charging at the Dewas Naka Depot (Niranjanpur) under the PM E-Bus Seva scheme.

As per the terms, the contract valued at Rs 1,08,68,000 and it will be executed within four months from the date of signing. The scope of work includes the full EPC responsibilities necessary for enabling e-bus charging infrastructure at the designated depot.

Highway Infrastructure will be required to provide a performance security equivalent to 3% of the contract value in the form of a Term Deposit Receipt. Additionally, an extra Performance Bank Guarantee amounting to 14% of the contract value will also be submitted in the form of a Term Deposit Receipt. The company clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. The company further confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulatory norms. HIL is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company. Its core operations span tollway collection, EPC infra projects, and real estate development. The firm has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates 4, deploying advanced ETC and ANPR technologies.

The EPC arm has delivered over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under schemes such as PMAY and PMGSY. In real estate, HIL is expanding its footprint in Indore with residential and integrated township projects. For FY25, toll collection contributed over 77% of revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. As of 31 May 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 666.31 crore. For the twelve months ended 31 March 2025, HIL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.40 crore on revenue of Rs 495.72 crore. The scrip had rose 0.01% to end at Rs 80.11 on the BSE on Friday.