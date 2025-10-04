HDFC Bank reports 9% growth in advances; 15% rise in deposits in Q2

HDFC Bank announced its financial performance for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, reporting steady growth in advances and deposits.

The banks average advances under management (including inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted, and securitisation/assignment) stood at Rs 27,94,600 crore for the September 2025 quarter, up approximately 9% from Rs 25,63,900 crore in the same quarter last year. This also marks a 1.9% increase over Rs 27,42,300 crore recorded in the June 2025 quarter.

The private lenders average deposits for the quarter were at Rs 27,10,500 crore, up around 15.1% from Rs 23,54,000 crore in the year-ago quarter, and a 2% increase from Rs 26,57,600 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

The banks average CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits rose to Rs 8,77,000 crore in Q2 September 2025, reflecting an 8.5% growth from Rs 8,08,400 crore posted in the same quarter last year, and a 1.9% increase compared to Rs 8,60,400 crore in June 2025. Average time deposits rose 18.6% year-on-year to Rs 18,33,500 crore and were up 2% from Rs 17,97,200 crore posted in the previous quarter. On a period-end basis, advances under management stood at approximately Rs 28,69,000 crore as of 30 September 2025, up 8.9% from Rs 26,33,400 crore a year ago, and 3.1% higher than Rs 27,82,000 crore as of 30 June 2025.

The banks period-end gross advances were around Rs 27,69,000 crore, a 9.9% increase compared to Rs 25,19,000 crore as of 30 September 2024. Period-end deposits totaled approximately Rs 28,01,500 crore, up 12.1% from Rs 25,00,100 crore a year ago and 1.4% from Rs 27,64,100 crore at the end of June 2025. CASA deposits at period-end were around Rs 9,49,000 crore, up 7.4% from Rs 8,83,600 crore as of 30 September 2024 and 1.3% higher than Rs 9,37,000 crore as of 30 June 2025. The private lenders time deposits at the end of the quarter were approximately Rs 18,52,500 crore, showing a growth of 14.6% over Rs 16,16,500 crore as of 30 September 2024, and a 1.4% increase compared to Rs 18,27,100 crore as of 30 June 2025.