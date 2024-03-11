Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AstraZeneca Pharma India and Mankind Pharma ink distribution agreement

AstraZeneca Pharma India and Mankind Pharma ink distribution agreement

Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
To improve access to Symbicort (asthma drug) in India

AstraZeneca Pharma India and Mankind Pharma entered into an agreement for exclusive distribution of AstraZeneca's budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate (inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) and long-acting beta-agonist (LABA) combination) brand Symbicort in India. AstraZeneca will retain the intellectual property rights to budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate and will continue to be the Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH) and import license.

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

