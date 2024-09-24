Astrazenenca Pharma gets CDSCO nod to import Durvalumab solutions

Astrazeneca Pharma India said that it has received permission from Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to import for sale and distribution of Durvalumab solutions (IMFINZI) in India.

Durvalumab (IMFINZI) in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by IMFINZI as monotherapy after surgery, is indicated for the treatment of patients with resectable (tumours 4 cm and/or node positive) NSCLC and no known epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) rearrangements.

The receipt of this permission paves way for the launch of Durvalumab 120 mg/2.4 mL and 500 mg/10 mL solution for infusion (Imfinzi) in India.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp