Atal Realtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd, Huhtamaki India Ltd, Smartlink Holdings Ltd and Centum Electronics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 April 2024.

Atal Realtech Ltd tumbled 9.92% to Rs 10.26 at 14:26 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd crashed 7.42% to Rs 207.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 81219 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47118 shares in the past one month.

Huhtamaki India Ltd lost 7.31% to Rs 321.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60567 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12547 shares in the past one month.

Smartlink Holdings Ltd fell 5.32% to Rs 202.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36899 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7641 shares in the past one month.

Centum Electronics Ltd dropped 5.17% to Rs 1915. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3619 shares in the past one month.

