DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 9.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 9.47% to Rs 155.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 22.50% to Rs 1444.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1179.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.12% to Rs 535.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 465.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 27.66% to Rs 5362.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4200.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

