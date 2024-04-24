Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 9.47% in the March 2024 quarter

DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 9.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 22.50% to Rs 1444.60 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 9.47% to Rs 155.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 142.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 22.50% to Rs 1444.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1179.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.12% to Rs 535.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 465.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 27.66% to Rs 5362.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4200.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income1444.601179.28 22 5362.044200.27 28 OPM %69.9664.65 -68.6764.32 - PBDT209.67191.46 10 721.96627.56 15 PBT209.67191.46 10 721.96627.56 15 NP155.68142.21 9 535.97465.56 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

DCB Bank rises on appointing Praveen Kutty as MD &amp; CEO

Vrikshit Foundation and DCB Bank Conclude Nationwide Plantation Drive to Combat Climate Change

Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 9.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sanathnagar Enterprises standalone net profit rises 86.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Elecon Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 9.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Australia Stocks end lower after inflation data

Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 73.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sensex up 203 pts, oil &amp; gas shares advance

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story