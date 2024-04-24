Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd and Neuland Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 April 2024.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd and Neuland Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 April 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Vodafone Idea Ltd crashed 8.41% to Rs 13.18 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2433.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1254.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd tumbled 4.86% to Rs 1116.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77391 shares in the past one month.

Tata Elxsi Ltd lost 4.84% to Rs 7036.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28618 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9263 shares in the past one month.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd fell 4.36% to Rs 3852.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50915 shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd shed 4.06% to Rs 7234.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2097 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News