Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd and Neuland Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 April 2024.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd and Neuland Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 April 2024.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Vodafone Idea Ltd crashed 8.41% to Rs 13.18 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2433.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1254.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd tumbled 4.86% to Rs 1116.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77391 shares in the past one month.

Tata Elxsi Ltd lost 4.84% to Rs 7036.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28618 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9263 shares in the past one month.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd fell 4.36% to Rs 3852.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50915 shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd shed 4.06% to Rs 7234.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2097 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea spurts on fundraising plans

Vodafone Idea board OKs raising equity funds up to Rs 20,000 crore

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea board to raise Rs 2,075 cr via preferential issue

Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 9.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Australia Stocks end lower after inflation data

Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 73.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sensex up 203 pts, oil &amp; gas shares advance

Japan Nikkei extends gain to third day

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story