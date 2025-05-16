Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atal Realtech standalone net profit declines 60.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Atal Realtech standalone net profit declines 60.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 78.04% to Rs 43.69 crore

Net profit of Atal Realtech declined 60.16% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 78.04% to Rs 43.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.42% to Rs 3.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 134.46% to Rs 95.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales43.6924.54 78 95.7340.83 134 OPM %4.8510.84 -7.9612.69 - PBDT0.972.29 -58 5.533.61 53 PBT0.671.95 -66 4.733.16 50 NP0.491.23 -60 3.542.14 65

First Published: May 16 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

