Atal Realtech standalone net profit declines 60.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 78.04% to Rs 43.69 croreNet profit of Atal Realtech declined 60.16% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 78.04% to Rs 43.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 65.42% to Rs 3.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 134.46% to Rs 95.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
