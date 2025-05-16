Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AVI Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

AVI Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.74 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of AVI Polymers reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4000.00% to Rs 0.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 90.63% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales00.02 -100 0.060.64 -91 OPM %0-250.00 --350.00-29.69 - PBDT0.99-0.01 LP 1.110.04 2675 PBT0.99-0.01 LP 1.100.03 3567 NP0.740 0 0.820.02 4000

