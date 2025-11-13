Ather Energy gains after block deal lifts volumes

Ather Energy edged up 1.13% to Rs 636.15 after a large block deal hit the market.

While the buyers and sellers were not disclosed, media reports suggest that National Investment and Infrastructure Fund II may have offloaded a 2.34% stake. The deal is believed to have been executed at a floor price of Rs 620 per share, about 1.44% lower than Wednesdays BSE close of Rs 629.05.

Volumes jumped sharply during the session. On the BSE, 24.93 lakh shares changed hands against a three-month average of 5.39 lakh shares. On the NSE, trading rose to 52.64 lakh shares, outpacing the three-month average of 44.09 lakh shares.

As of September 2025, NIIF II held 4.67% in Ather Energy. Following the block trade, the stock touched a high of Rs 659.85 on the NSE, rising 4.9% in early deals. Ather Energy designs and manufactures electric scooters. Its current E2W portfolio consists of the Ather 450 series, focused on performance-oriented customers, and the Ather Rizta, a convenience-first family scooter line launched in 2024. On a standalone basis revenue from operations rose 54% year-on-year and 39.45% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 898.9 crore in Q2 FY26. The company's loss after tax reduced to Rs -154.1 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs -197.2 crore in Q2 FY25 and Rs -178.2 crore in Q1 FY26.