Dabur India Ltd gains for third straight session

Dabur India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 528.1, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 25952.55. The Sensex is at 84734.14, up 0.32%. Dabur India Ltd has gained around 8.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55529.2, down 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 527.55, up 0.57% on the day. Dabur India Ltd is up 3.94% in last one year as compared to a 10.28% jump in NIFTY and a 0.46% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.