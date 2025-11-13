Adani Green Energy Ltd soars 1.16%

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1083.2, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.32% in last one year as compared to a 10.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.08% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1083.2, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 25952.55. The Sensex is at 84734.14, up 0.32%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has risen around 4.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36287.9, down 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.9 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1090.5, up 1.37% on the day. Adani Green Energy Ltd is down 27.32% in last one year as compared to a 10.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.08% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.