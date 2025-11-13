Cipla Ltd spurts 0.37%, gains for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 1524.9, up 0.37% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.68% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% jump in NIFTY and a 4.7% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22593.4, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1531.3, up 0.45% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 1.68% in last one year as compared to a 10.27% jump in NIFTY and a 4.7% jump in the Nifty Pharma index. The PE of the stock is 23.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.