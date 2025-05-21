Ather Energy launches its 2nd Experience Centre 'Ather Space' in Indore

Ather Energy has recently launched its second Experience Centre, Ather Space, in Indore, further expanding its network in Madhya Pradesh. At the Experience Centre, enthusiasts can purchase the Ather 450 performance scooters and the Rizta, Ather's first family scooter.

This Ather Space also houses an Ather Gold Service Centre, built to provide customers with a seamless and premium service experience. The Ather Gold Service Centre also offers ExpressCare service, which enables customers to complete periodic maintenance within 60 minutes, is also available here. Currently, Ather has 14 service centres in Madhya Pradesh.

At the experience centre, customers can get a detailed understanding of the scooters and test ride and experience them as well. Ather currently has 2 experience centres in Indore and 18 across Madhya Pradesh. As of March 31, 2025, Ather has also established 68 Ather Grid fast chargers across Madhya Pradesh. The Ather Grid is India's widest 2-wheeler fast charging network. As of March 31, 2025, Ather has installed 3,578 Fast chargers and Neighbourhood chargers across India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News