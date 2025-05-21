Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) surges on fresh order win

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) hit its 2% upper circuit at Rs 160 after securing a new order worth Rs 24.77 crore from Nyati Engineering & Construction.

The contract involves the design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and client handover of a power supply system at the Udaipur Air Terminal in Rajasthan.

The project is scheduled to be completed within six months from the effective date of the contract award, covering 100% of the contract value during this period.

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) specializes in end-to-end engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) solutions. The company delivers a broad suite of services in electrical engineering, with a focus on the transmission and distribution sector. Its expertise spans designing, supplying, installing, and maintaining energy-efficient power systems, along with post-installation maintenance services across various industries.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit soared 275.90% to Rs 3.12 crore on 120.56% increased in net sales to Rs 33.37 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

The company's current market capitalization is Rs 244.28 crore on the BSE.

