Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 408.2 points or 0.69% at 58614.76 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 6.13%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 2.62%), Blue Star Ltd (up 1.81%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.77%), and Titan Company Ltd (up 0.03%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Voltas Ltd (up 2.13%), Supreme Industries Ltd (up 1.74%), and Havells India Ltd (up 1.18%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 78.18 or 0.15% at 51016.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 87.02 points or 0.56% at 15515.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 102.45 points or 0.42% at 24786.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 306.94 points or 0.38% at 81493.38.

On BSE,2039 shares were trading in green, 1836 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

