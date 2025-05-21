Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables shares fall

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 408.2 points or 0.69% at 58614.76 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 6.13%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 2.62%), Blue Star Ltd (up 1.81%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.77%), and Titan Company Ltd (up 0.03%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Voltas Ltd (up 2.13%), Supreme Industries Ltd (up 1.74%), and Havells India Ltd (up 1.18%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 78.18 or 0.15% at 51016.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 87.02 points or 0.56% at 15515.89.

The Nifty 50 index was up 102.45 points or 0.42% at 24786.35.

Also Read

Tata Sons may infuse capital into Tata Tele as AGR dues cross Rs 19,000 cr

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty off highs; BEL, Cipla lead; Dixon dips 6%; SMIDs waver

Sterlite Electric bags Rs 7,500 crore orders in FY25, led by Q4 surge

Belrise Industries IPO day 1 update; subscription lags at 47%, GMP 14%

PFC Q4 results: PAT rises 11% to Rs 8,358 crore, dividend at Rs 2.05/share

The BSE Sensex index was up 306.94 points or 0.38% at 81493.38.

On BSE,2039 shares were trading in green, 1836 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices trade with decent gains; IT shares jump

Power Finance Corporation fixes record date for final dividend

CSB Bank receives reaffirmation in credit ratings

Gabriel India soars on strong Q4 results

Panasonic Energy Q4 PAT jumps 10% YoY to Rs 1 crore; declares dividend of Rs 9.42/sh

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story