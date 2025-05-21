Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at JK Tyre & Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at JK Tyre & Industries Ltd counter

May 21 2025
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd recorded volume of 166.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.90 lakh shares

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 May 2025.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 352.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.78% to Rs.65.09. Volumes stood at 27.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd clocked volume of 20.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.22 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.80% to Rs.1,272.20. Volumes stood at 3.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd saw volume of 43.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.75% to Rs.327.60. Volumes stood at 6.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 8.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.88% to Rs.1,556.50. Volumes stood at 1.77 lakh shares in the last session.

