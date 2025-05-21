Volumes soar at JK Tyre & Industries Ltd counter

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd recorded volume of 166.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.90 lakh shares

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 May 2025.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd recorded volume of 166.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.91% to Rs.392.80. Volumes stood at 6.87 lakh shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd saw volume of 352.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.78% to Rs.65.09. Volumes stood at 27.89 lakh shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd clocked volume of 20.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.22 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.80% to Rs.1,272.20. Volumes stood at 3.02 lakh shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd saw volume of 43.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.27 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.75% to Rs.327.60. Volumes stood at 6.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 8.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.88% to Rs.1,556.50. Volumes stood at 1.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News