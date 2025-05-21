United Spirits Q4 PAT rises 17% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 8/sh

The spirits maker's standalone net profit jumped 17.44% to Rs 451 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 384 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) stood at Rs 2,946 crore in Q4 FY25, up 10.50% YoY, the growth was driven by continued resilience of its portfolio in a challenging consumer environment as well as due to a favourable base as business commenced in the state of Andhra Pradesh in Sep-24 after a gap of 5 years. Within the above, Prestige & Above segment grew 13.2%.

The Prestige & Above segment accounted for 87.7% of net underlying sales during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

The Popular segment accounted for 10.5% of net sales during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The Popular segment net sales registered a growth of 1.1% during the fourth quarter.

Profit before tax jumped 27.17% to Rs 585 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 460 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 505 crore in Q4 FY25, marking a 39.5% YoY increase, driven by strong gross profit growth and sustained discipline and productivity across the value chain. The EBITDA margin improved to 17.1%, reflecting an expansion of 358 basis points compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Gross profit grew 13.4% and reported gross margin was at 44.5%, an expansion of 115 bps YoY. The expansion is led by headline pricing realisation flow-through, ongoing revenue growth management and cogs productivity initiatives, stable commodity basket partially offset by ENA inflation.

Also Read

A&P re-investment rate was 10.8% of net sales, reflecting consistent investment behind the trademarks.

Interest cost stood at Rs 22 crore, down 24.1%, primarily on account of customary non-debt-related items.

Praveen Someshwar, CEO & managing director, commenting on the FY25 performance, said, The challenging demand environment notwithstanding, we have delivered 13.2% NSV growth for P&A in Q4FY25 and 9.9% P&A growth for FY25, and a leveraged EBITDA growth that takes us to our medium-term guidance. The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per share for the fiscal year 2024-25, subject to shareholder approval.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on delivering sustained growth while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders in line with our ambition to be the best performing, most trusted and respected CPG company in India.

United Spirits is the largest Indian spirits company that manufactures, sells, and distributes beverage alcohol, producing and selling around 60 million cases of Scotch whisky, IMFL whisky, brandy, rum, vodka, gin, and wine. Its portfolio of over 15 brands includes McDowell's No. 1, Royal Challenge, Signature, and Antiquity, as well as Diageos iconic brands such as Johnnie Walker, VAT 69, Black & White, Smirnoff, and Ciroc.

Shares of United Spirits shed 0.53% to Rs 1,549.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News