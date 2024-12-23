Atishay hits the roof on securing orders worth Rs 20 lakh

Atishay hit an upper circuit of 2% at Rs 243.20 the company secured a work order of Rs 19.95 lakhs for smart classroom integration at the Government College of Pharmacy, Rohru, District Shimla.

The official announcement was made on 22 December 2024.

The order was bagged from the Technical Education Department, Himachal Pradesh. The order entails system integration and implementation of smart classroom technologies, including installation and integration of advanced educational solutions.

The consideration for the order is Rs 19.95 lakh and is to be executed by 9 January 2025.

Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology (IT), database management, e-governance, and retail fintech services. The company is focused on creating a network of last-mile retail points of sale.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 42.15% to Rs 1.45 crore on 78.21% increased in revenue from operations to Rs 13.01 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

As on 23rd December 2024, the companys market cap stood at Rs 260.48 crore on the BSE.

