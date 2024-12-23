Ksolves India board OKs 1:2 stock split

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Ksolves India's board has approved the proposal of sub-division of one equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each into two equity shares having a face value of Rs 5 each.

The company stated that the rationale behind this proposal is to enhance the liquidity of its equity shares and make it affordable to the investors.

The stock split is expected to be completed approximately within 2 months from the date of approval of the members of the company and subject to completion of the necessary formalities.

Ksolves India is involved in other computer-related activities, for example, maintenance of websites of other firms, creation of multimedia presentations for other firms, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 11.7% to Rs 9.19 crore on a 34% jump in net sales to Rs 34.82 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

