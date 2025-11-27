Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atlanta Electricals bags Rs 298-cr orders from GETCO

Atlanta Electricals bags Rs 298-cr orders from GETCO

Image
Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Atlanta Electricals announced that it has secured two orders worth Rs 297.71 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO).

The orders comprise 25 transformers to be supplied that include twenty-one 220/66 KV, 160 MVA power transformers; three 66/11.55 KV, 20 MVA power transformers; and one 220/132 KV, 150 MVA auto transformer.

Atlanta Electricals is in the business of supplying a wide range of power transformers.

The company reported a 25.3% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.14 crore on a 5.1% rise in net sales to Rs 315.11 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Shares of Atlanta Electricals shed 0.67% to Rs 959.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Enterprises Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; media durables shares advance

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; PSU bank shares drop

GMDC extends winning streak after Cabinet approves REPM incentive plan

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third straight session

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story