Adani Enterprises Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Adani Enterprises Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2280, down 1.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26183.95. The Sensex is at 85613.29, up 0%.Adani Enterprises Ltd has lost around 5.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10280.7, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.42 lakh shares in last one month.