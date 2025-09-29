Wockhardt soars after Lancet publishes Phase 3 study on Miqnaf

Wockhardt surged 7.45% to Rs 1,435 after The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia published results from the Phase 3 clinical study of Miqnaf (nafithromycin).

Miqnaf, a proprietary antibiotic discovered and developed by Wockhardt, is the third novel drug from the companys in-house discovery programme. It is intended for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and is the first new macrolide to be developed in over three decades. The drug has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation from the US FDA, following earlier Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies conducted globally.

The Phase 3 trial, involving about 500 patients, compared Miqnaf with moxifloxacin. The study reported non-inferior efficacy, with more than 90% of patients showing improvement within 3-4 days of treatment initiation.