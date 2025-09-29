Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wockhardt soars after Lancet publishes Phase 3 study on Miqnaf

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Wockhardt surged 7.45% to Rs 1,435 after The Lancet Regional Health Southeast Asia published results from the Phase 3 clinical study of Miqnaf (nafithromycin).

Miqnaf, a proprietary antibiotic discovered and developed by Wockhardt, is the third novel drug from the companys in-house discovery programme. It is intended for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and is the first new macrolide to be developed in over three decades. The drug has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation from the US FDA, following earlier Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies conducted globally.

The Phase 3 trial, involving about 500 patients, compared Miqnaf with moxifloxacin. The study reported non-inferior efficacy, with more than 90% of patients showing improvement within 3-4 days of treatment initiation.

Wockhardt said Miqnaf is designed as a once-daily, three-day oral regimen. The company noted that the drug aims to address rising antibiotic resistance, with the Indian Council of Medical Research estimating macrolide resistance at nearly 75% in 2023.

Wockhardt is a research based global pharmaceutical and biotech company. On a consolidated basis, Wockhardt reported net loss of Rs 90 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales declined 0.14% YoY to Rs 738 crore in Q1 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

