Sterling Powergensys reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 7022.22% to Rs 6.41 crore

Net profit of Sterling Powergensys reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7022.22% to Rs 6.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1984.85% to Rs 6.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.410.09 7022 6.880.33 1985 OPM %-9.52-11.11 --7.41-84.85 - PBDT1.39-0.06 LP 3.08-0.47 LP PBT1.26-0.12 LP 2.84-0.71 LP NP1.26-0.12 LP 2.84-0.71 LP

First Published: May 27 2024 | 8:21 AM IST

