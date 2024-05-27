Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 27.61% to Rs 22.99 crore

Net profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries declined 45.45% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.61% to Rs 22.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.76% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.85% to Rs 98.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.9931.76 -28 98.40185.13 -47 OPM %1.831.57 -1.260.90 - PBDT0.450.57 -21 1.311.75 -25 PBT0.340.56 -39 1.061.56 -32 NP0.240.44 -45 0.781.16 -33

