Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.61% to Rs 22.99 crore

Net profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries declined 45.45% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.61% to Rs 22.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.76% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.85% to Rs 98.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

22.9931.7698.40185.131.831.571.260.900.450.571.311.750.340.561.061.560.240.440.781.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News